NEWBURYPORT – The city's Health Department is posting information about COVID-19 virus at https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19.
Newburyport residents who need errands, such as buying groceries or picking up medication, can contact Newburyport Youth Services at youthservices@cityofnewburyport.com or 978-465-4434, or the Council on Aging at 978-462-0403. Andrea Egmont, director of NYS, has been lining up volunteers to help with errands and to assist with daycare for parents next week with the first week of schools being closed.
