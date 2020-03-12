NEWBURYPORT — The MIAA has informed member schools that it is delaying the start of the spring season by two weeks due to the coronavirus threat, and that tryouts will now begin on March 30, according to an email to schools provided to The Daily News.
The season was previously scheduled to begin this coming Monday, March 16.
"After much discussion, the [MIAA Board of Directors'] decision is to delay the start of the 2020 spring season to March 30, 2020," the email says. "Respecting the fluidity of this situation, this decision will be revisited prior to March 30."
The email states that out of season coaching will not be allowed during this period, and that the start date for the first games of the season will be pushed back consistent with MIAA rules regarding the length of the preseason.
The move was one of several big decisions announced by the MIAA in response to the coronavirus. In addition, the organization announced that this week's state basketball and hockey championships have been canceled, and that all state finalists will be declared co-state champions.
