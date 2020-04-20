BOSTON -- Tens of thousands of self-employed workers who've been laid off as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak can now apply for unemployment benefits.
Beginning Monday, the state will begin accepting applications for pandemic unemployment payments for those who aren't eligible for the traditional benefits.
Self-employed people who are typically ineligible for unemployment benefits include hair stylists, food service workers and others who work as independent contractors.
The CARES Act -- a $2 trillion relief package approved by Congress two weeks ago -- promises benefits for self-employed and contract workers for up to 39 weeks while extending payments for those who have exhausted regular state unemployment benefits by another 13 weeks.
The state Department of Unemployment Assistance has set up an entirely new system to process claims for those who otherwise wouldn't qualify.
To be eligible, individuals must provide "self-certification" that they are available to work but prevented from doing so because of the COVID-19 outbreak, including their own illness or that of a family member.
People who are working remotely or those are who are receiving paid or sick leave won't qualify.
Additionally, payments to the self-employed can't exceed the state's maximum benefit for regular unemployment, which is $823 per week.
Meanwhile, the CARES Act is expected put an extra $600 a week into the hands of those who receive traditional unemployment benefits for up to four months.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on March 10 and has taken other preventative steps that have shuttered businesses across the state. He said aggressive actions are key to halting the spread of the virus and preventing the state's health care system from becoming overwhelmed.
"With the implementation of this new federal benefit program, we can better support workers not normally covered by the unemployment system like those who are self-employed or work in the gig economy," Baker said in a statement.
Overall, at least 571,679 new benefits claims have been filed by Massachusetts workers in the past month amid the deepening economic fallout of federal and state policies to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The layoffs affect a swath of industries from hospitality to the retail sector.
A recent report by the Pioneer Institute suggests the state’s unemployment rate could skyrocket to 25% by June, with nearly 1 million people jobless.
In February, Massachusetts' unemployment rate was 2.5%, one of the lowest in the nation.
For more information and to apply for benefits visit www.mass.gov/how-to/apply-for-pandemic-unemployment-assistance
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
