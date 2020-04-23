Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 39F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 39F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.