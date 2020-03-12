New Balance Nationals cancelled
The New Balance Indoor Nationals track and field championships, which were scheduled to be held in New York City this weekend, have been canceled due to the coronavirus threat.
“Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and out of concern for the safety of all athletes, coaches and families, we’ve decided it’s in the best interest of all parties to cancel the meet,” said meet director Jim Spier. “It’s the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make.”
Several local athletes were slated to compete at nationals, including the Pentucket girls 4x200 relay team of Sabrina Campbell, Emily Rubio, Sage Smith and Syeira Campbell, along with Pentucket's Madi Krohto, who qualified in the girls high jump.
Katavolos' big day
Newburyport's Max Katavolos put together the best performance by a Saint Michael's men's lacrosse freshman in more than a decade on Wednesday, scoring five goals and an assist to help the Purple Knights beat Dominican (N.Y.) 12-6. Katavolos' five goals were the most by a Saint Michael's first-year player since 2009, and he also tallied four ground balls in the comeback win. The former Newburyport High great currently leads the team with 8 goals and 3 assists through the team's first three games, and barring any unexpected changes he may wind up finishing as the team's leading scorer with the Northeast-10's decision to suspend all spring sports indefinitely.
NBA, NHL, MLB suspend seasons
The coronavirus threat's impact on the sports world arguably reached its tipping point on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert reportedly tested positive for the virus. Almost immediately afterwards, Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was called off and the NBA announced that it would be suspending the season until further notice.
The NHL, MLB, MLS, National Lacrosse League and other professional leagues followed suit on Thursday, and NFL teams are also taking measures to mitigate the threat over the offseason. The league has announced that the start of the new league year will remain March 18, meaning free agency will most likely proceed as normal, though likely with fewer face-to-face interactions.
College cancellations
Following the NBA's decision to suspend its season, all of the major Division 1 college conferences moved to cancel their own conference tournaments as well. The only one to take the court at all was the Big East, which saw St. John's and Creighton play the first half in a nearly empty Madison Square Garden before conference officials opted to cancel the remainder of the tournament at halftime. The Hockey East Conference also announced that it had cancelled its conference tournament as well.
In addition, several conferences have opted to suspend their spring seasons, among them the SEC, Patriot League, Northeast-10, Colonial Athletic Association and NEWMAC. They join the Ivy League and NESCAC, who both announced they would be cancelling their seasons on Wednesday.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates later.
