BYFIELD — A Triton Regional Middle School field trip to Washington, D.C., will be canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus following a unanimous vote by the School Committee on Wednesday night
Superintendent Brian Forget recommended that the committee cancel the trip based on the fact that Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., have declared states of emergency and are limiting travel. The trip was planned for April 6-9.
“I think it is only a matter of time before that trip becomes nearly impossible for us to still pull off," Forget said. “So my recommendation to you is that this is a trip that, unfortunately, we are best to cancel."
Forget did, however, recommend that he be allowed to decide whether to cancel a high school visual and performing arts department trip to Florida scheduled for April 13-17. There is also a state of emergency in Florida.
“My suggestion to you tonight is to take a vote to approve or disapprove of the trip on its merits,” Forget said. “I would be comfortable taking on the mantle of that decision if you are willing to provide me with that."
Forget said 57 students and 10 chaperones are scheduled to go on the Florida trip.
Committee member Deborah Choate said she has been on the Florida trip in the past and knows it is a very special opportunity. She advocated for allowing Forget to make the decision.
The committee voted 7-1, with Dina Sullivan opposed, to allow Forget to determine if the Florida trip should take place. Forget said he expects to decide within the next two weeks.
“I don’t think this crisis is going to get better anytime soon,” Sullivan said.
The decisions come on the heels of Amesbury Superintendent Jared Fulgoni canceling all of his district's out-of-state field trips Wednesday, including Cashman Elementary School trip's to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord, New Hampshire. That trip was scheduled for March 27.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
