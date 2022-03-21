In a March 16 photo caption, it should have stated that Grade 5 students at the Molin Upper Elementary School entered posters into the state’s Arbor Day contest, not the Earth Day contest. Arbor Day is Friday, April 29. Earth Day is Friday, April 22.
CORRECTION
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Planning Board approves Brine windows, sign
- Rocks Village Bridge closed indefinitely
- Call firefighter, former Red Sox pitcher graduates from state Fire Academy
- Mission Accomplished!: Amesbury girls fulfill lifelong dream, handle Millbury to capture Division 4 state championship
- Man who threatened to kill woman held without bail
- Salisbury man charged with killing dog to be released on bail
- Pentucket district towns size up financial role in school budget
- Newburyport PD rolls out its first electricity-powered car
- MLB got it right with new 12-team playoff format
- Newburyport secures $2.25M for bulkhead repairs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.