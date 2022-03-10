As I See It: 'All of us become our brother's keeper'
I am Doug Stoddard and I did not write an email on March 2. I am not in Kyiv although my wife and family did serve as missionaries there for 13 years first teaching and then starting a nonprofit organization working with at risk kids call Children’s Hope- Ukraine. My heart is there but I have lived in WA since 2016.
Not sure how to correct this. I would like to contact the writer but I do not personally know him or have his contact information.
A high school friend from Triton contacted me knowing that I was not still in Ukraine. I have daily contact there and am praying for Ukraine.
