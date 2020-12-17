SALISBURY — The Massachusetts Appeals Court on Wednesday declined to overturn an earlier court ruling that denied a local couple's request to transform a one-story apartment building into two-story townhouses.
The decision marks the third defeat for Thomas and Susan DeFronzo, who had hoped to add more apartments to one of two buildings they own on 10 Beach Road. The first property is listed as a single-family home, but for decades, the second building consisted of four and then three apartments.
In 2017, the town's Zoning Board of Appeals denied their application for a special permit to expand what was originally zoned as a motel but morphed into apartments over the years, arguing that the property was in a commercial zone.
The DeFronzos appealed the decision in Superior Court, arguing that since the motel was built in the mid-1980s the had town approved multiple building permits to alter the apartment building. A Superior Court judge declined to reverse the zoning board's decision, prompting the DeFronzos to file a motion with the state Appeals Court.
Court records show that between 1997 and 2012, the property was subject to various actions by the town including a 1997 sewer connection to the two structures on the property. In 2012, the Board of Health ordered the owners to add another exit to one of the units. The town also issued a special permit to convert four apartments into three.
"The town also assessed the locus (properties) as residential units," the court's decision reads.
The DeFronzos argued that because the town issued various permits, sewer assessments and tax assessments, treating the property as residential apartments, they should be able get another permit to convert it into townhouses. They also argued that because the town did not act within six years with "the commencement of any alleged violation" related to improper zoning, they are immune from unlawful use enforcement.
But in its decision to deny the DeFronzos appeal, the court said that even though the town was aware the structure was being used as an apartment building — even though zoned as a motel — it did not stop the town from enforcing its zoning bylaws.
"While the plaintiffs direct our attention to other actions by the town indicating its awareness of the residential use of the multi-unit structure, we are not persuaded that those actions allow the plaintiffs to invoke the protection contained (in Massachusetts General Law)," the decision reads. "We are not unsympathetic to the plaintiff's frustration given the number of indications from the town that it may have been aware of the residential use of the locus (property) and even assessed it as such."
