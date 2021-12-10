BYFIELD — With COVID-19 cases rising, the Triton Regional School District superintendent wants the state to relax its ban on remote learning in the near future.
State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has forbidden schools from offering remote learning as their standard learning models for the current school year.
Triton Superintendent Brian Forget told the School Committee this week that the district recorded 69 positive cases of COVID-19 in November and 31 cases since Thanksgiving.
He said the district is on pace to have 100 positive cases this month. Salisbury Elementary School, with 37 cases from Nov. 1 to Dec. 9, and Triton Regional High School, with 11 cases from Nov. 1 to Dec. 9, have been the hardest hit.
“We will continue to monitor, we will continue to do our best,” Forget said. “But cases are going up.”
He said the district could easily shift to a remote learning model, if necessary, but the state will not allow it.
“It has been made abundantly clear by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that we do not have the ability to shift remote,” Forget said.
“We have the content but, as of right now, we don’t have the ability to consider remote instruction time on learning. That means that any days that are remote have to be made up in June.”
Forget said going with either the full, in-person learning model or the fully remote learning model are the two best ways to continue the school year over a hybrid learning situation.
“Obviously, fully in-person is the best,” he said. “The next best is everyone fully remote. From an instructional standpoint, all of the students are in the same place. If it were to be shifted fully remote, that is a much easier transition than getting back into hybrid.”
Although the school district was able to use the remote learning model in place of calling snow days last year, that option is no longer available.
“A snow day is still a snow day when we have to cancel,” Forget said.
