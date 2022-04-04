A group of dedicated quilters donated 29 handmade quilts to local Afghan families resettling in Newburyport. Over 30 people participated in this welcoming gift including local quilters, a Merrimac sewing group and the Cambridge Modern Quilt Guild. Newburyport resident, Jane Baird spearheaded the effort, organizing quilters and also securing donations of sewing machines and sewing supplies for the Afghan woman. Megan St. John, also of Newburyport, embroidered personal name labels for each quilt presented to the Afghani children.
From left, Karen Montlack helps Jane Baird, center, present quilts along with Megan St. John, right, back, in the library at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.