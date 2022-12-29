FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
The Newburyport Custom House Maritime Museum hosts
“Warm Talks for Cold Winds” Lecture Series
Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 2:00 pm
Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2:00 pm
Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm
Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 pm
Custom House Maritime Museum, 25 Water Street, Newburyport MA
Contact: Jack Santos, Lecture Media Contact
603-674-7454 or jsantos@thechmm.org
In celebration of the lives and legacies of some of Newburyport’s most notable figures, the Custom House Maritime Museum will present a five-talk series in January and February 2023. This series is part of the current exhibition, “Legendary Newburyporters,” an interactive sculpture exhibit that chronicles achievements of 18th and 19th Century Newburyport citizens and features key researchers whose work are included in the exhibit.
On January 15, Bronson de Stadler will examine the life of Nathaniel Tracey, a once-wealthy ship owner who lost his fortune supporting the Revolutionary War. This will be followed in January 22 with a presentation by Bob Watts on Timothy Palmer, a millwright and self-taught carpenter and architect who built the Essex-Merrimack Bridge over the Merrimack River. Alice Gould will discuss Caleb Cushing, diplomat and politician, on January 29. On February 5, Bethany Groff Dorau will explore the “Negotiations” sculpture and women legends. The series concludes on February 12 with a look into the life of Tristam Dalton, merchant and politician, by Jay Williamson.
“We are proud to continue to create events focused on the “Legendary Newburyporters” exhibit which runs through to December 2023,” said Jack Santos, Museum Board member. “We encourage everyone to join us for this fascinating and illuminating lecture series which provides a unique opportunity to learn about the rich history of Newburyport and these citizens who had global influence.”
The in-person lecture series is free and open to the public; no reservations are required. Tax deductible donations to support the series will be gratefully acknowledged. For more information, visit www.pledge.to/warm-talks-for-cold-winds-lectures.
ABOUT “LEGENDARY NEWBURYPORTERS”
A multi-disciplined sculpture exhibit that chronicles achievements of 18th and 19th century Newburyport citizens, “Legendary Newburyporters” features the work of internationally acclaimed sculptor Jeffrey Briggs. The sculptures are further brought to life through the extraordinary contributions of historians, artists, and authors. The exhibit opened April 2022 and will run through December 2023. For more information, visit https://customhousemaritimemuseum.org/current-exhibit/.
ABOUT CUSTOM HOUSE MARITIME MUSEUM
The Custom House Maritime Museum was established to protect, preserve, interpret, and celebrate the lower Merrimack River Valley’s maritime heritage and how it relates to American history. Today, the Museum is a dynamic maritime history museum, education and cultural center, research facility, and a meeting place for people seeking a unique venue for professional or social gatherings. We connect our vibrant past with the present through our relationships with local education, artistic, business, and environmental organizations. Housed in an historic landmark, the Museum’s unique collection of maritime objects, art, models, and historical documents reflect the rich history of the region from the seventeenth to the twenty-first century. For more information, visit the museum at www.thechmmn.org, or call 978-462-8681, or email info@thechmmn.org.
