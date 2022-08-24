BOSTON — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has pushed for years to update the state’s pre-detention bail laws to keep more ‘dangerous’ criminals locked up ahead of trial, only to see the efforts rejected by Democratic lawmakers.
A chief ally in Baker’s efforts to update the dangerousness law has been Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, a Democrat, who has testified in support of the changes, joined the governor at panel discussions with victims of physical and sexual abuse, and lobbied lawmakers to approve the reforms.
But, like Baker, Blodgett isn’t seeking re-election this year, leaving the push on Beacon Hill to tighten bail laws without two of its main proponents.
Two Democrats are vying to replace Blodgett as the region’s top law enforcement official, but they differ on their views about whether the law should be expanded.
State Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, said he backs many of Baker’s proposed changes to bail laws — including expanding the offenses eligible for a dangerousness hearing, also known as a 58A petition — and would continue to push for them if elected to the DA’s job.
“We’re talking about domestic violence cases where someone has put their hands on someone else’s throat. That’s a precursor to tremendous violence,” he said recently.
“Multiple drunk driving offenses should also be grounds for a hearing. and any type of assault or sexual assault should at least be in the realm.”
Tucker said he also supports allowing for a dangerousness hearing after an initial hearing where bail is set. Currently, prosecutors can only request a hearing at the beginning of a case.
Expanding the dangerousness law doesn’t necessarily mean that judges will be locking more people up, Tucker argues, and would give state prosecutors more tools to keep the community safe.
“A finding of dangerousness does not automatically mean that you go directly to jail,” he said. “There is due process, a full evidentiary hearing, and cross examinations by the defense.”
His rival, Middleton Attorney James O’Shea, argues that the dangerousness law is being overused by DAs to keep too many people locked up ahead of trial, which is disproportionately impacting communities of color.
He cites a recent Harvard University Study showing that the number of 58A requests for pretrial detention petitions is rising, with the Essex County DAs office requesting “two-to-one” more requests than other counties.
He said a sizable amount of those petitions are being filed in Lawrence District Court.
“That’s just not right,” O’Shea said. “We don’t have more dangerous people in Essex County than we do anywhere else.”
O’Shea points out that there are other options for monitoring defendants accused of crimes before they go to trial, such as GPS ankle bracelets.
“We shouldn’t be creating policy based on the nature of the charge,” he said. “Every single defendant is different, every set of facts and evidence is different, and you have to look at them all individually, or you’re not ensuring justice.”
It’s a debate that is playing out in other DA races across the state, where Democratic and Republican candidates are weighing how the state’s court system should deal with individuals charged with crimes but not yet convicted.
The dangerousness law allows state prosecutors to request an order of pretrial detention for up to 180 days in felony cases.
At a hearing, the judge listens to testimony and decides if the evidence shows a defendant is too dangerous to be released on bail or under pretrial conditions.
Baker has sought for several consecutive legislative sessions to expand the list of offenses that are grounds for a hearing on whether to keep someone in jail.
Under state law and a recent ruling of the state Supreme Judicial Court, judges must set bail at affordable levels and only consider what’s likely to ensure a defendant’s return to court.
Baker’s legislation proposed widening the list to include sex offenses against children, burglary, arson, and assault and battery, among other crimes.
But the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted to send the bill to a study, arguing that Baker’s proposal went far beyond updating the bail laws.
Baker made several last ditch attempts to push through the changes before the end of legislative sessions, including a proposal to accept the Legislature’s proposal to spend $20 million to provide a free phone calls for state prisoners in exchange approving a scaled back plan to update the dangerousness law.
But ultimately the Democratic-controlled Legislature rejected his overtures, shelving his proposal for the remainder of the two-year legislative session.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
