To the editor:
In the lead up to the 2020 election I received three ballot applications. One from a state I lived in over three years ago, one for a former resident who had not lived here for over five years and my own. I could have easily voted three times and there is nothing systematically that would have caught this.
This was not an isolated incident. Nationally, 11 states mailed millions of ballot applications to addresses that had not requested them. This is not to be confused with absentee ballots where registered voters request an absentee ballot application. These states dumped millions of applications into the public not knowing whether they had moved or were deceased.
How did this happen? Politicians used COVID-19 as an excuse for ignoring state election laws thus changing the rules in the middle of an election. Michigan alone sent over seven million unrequested applications.
A number of states are passing Voter Integrity laws to prevent this chaos. Most of them are simply codifying state laws that currently exist. Campaigning within 150 ft. of a polling place, banning ballot harvesting, and most notable — requiring Voter ID. Major polls consistently show more than half the country support Voter ID. Without Voter ID, it is nearly impossible to catch voter fraud when over 70 million mail-in ballots are cast.
The left has launched an all-out assault on voter integrity, claiming minority suppression. Yet there is simply no statistical data to support this. Georgia voting laws have come under attack, yet it is easier to vote, and they have higher minority turnout than many ‘blue’ states
In a related article in the Daily News a Liberal Political Science professor named Alan Abramowitz stated that current Republican efforts on voter rules had no measurable impact on minority turn out.
Bottom line is that claims of voter suppression resulting from Voter Integrity laws are just plain wrong.
In the months following the 2020 election Mr. Trump continues to claim he won the election. Politicians can say whatever they want but the real problem is that a large portion of his base believes it. This is not new ground. Mrs. Clinton continues to claim that the 2016 election was “not on the level”. Staci Abrams, a candidate for governor in Georgia in 2018 still refuses to concede that she lost. Congressman John Lewis, a deceased civil rights leader for whom the Democrats named their attempt to nationalize states voting rights, refused to attend both the 2004 and 2016 inaugurations calling both presidents ‘illegitimate. Bitter and divisive!
We just can’ t has this type of divisiveness and doubt around our elections. If a large portion of our country believes our elections are rigged, we become a third world county. Our faith in our government breaks down. There cannot be any doubt that our leaders are ‘duly elected’. That is why we must have laws that ensure Voter Integrity. And we must have Voter ID.
