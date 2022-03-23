To the editor:
In the lead up to the 2020 election, I received three ballot applications. One from a state I lived in over three years ago, one for a former resident who had not lived at my address for over five years and my own. I could have easily voted three times and there is nothing systematically that would have caught this.
This was not isolated incident. The headline in this paper on July 29 described thousands of ballot applications piling up. Nationally 11 states mailed millions of ballot applications to addresses that had not requested them based on largely dated voter rolls. This is not to be confused with absentee ballots where registered voters request an absentee ballot application. These states dumped millions of applications into the public not knowing whether they had moved or were deceased. You might as well drop them from a plane on a windy day!
How did this happen? States have specific laws passed by their legislators governing local elections. State politicians used Covid as an excuse for ignoring state election laws thus changing the rules in the middle of an election. Michigan alone sent over 7 million unrequested ballot applications.
There was widespread fraud across the country. Duplicate registrations, illegal drop boxes, deceased, ineligible voters, votes exceeding registered voters- all documented in a number of swing states. ( see PA, Wis, Mich , Georgia ) Despite this there is NO evidence that there was sufficient fraud to change the election results. There is no evidence of a coordinated effort commit fraud. Mr. Biden won the election. A group called the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, after an in-depth analysis, probably said it best when they stated “we do not believe the election was stolen. But it was not adequately secure.” And THAT sowed the seeds of doubt.
A number of states are passing Voter Integrity laws to prevent this chaos. Most of them are simply codifying state laws that currently exist. Campaigning with 150 ft of a polling place, banning Ballot harvesting, and most notable – requiring Voter ID. Major polls consistently show more than half the country support Voter ID. Without Voter ID it is nearly impossible to catch voter fraud. In 2005 the Carter Baker Commission on Election Reform pointed out that without Voter ID, fraud is far more likely with widespread absentee voting. ( 70 mil on 2020) Advocates for voter ID at the time included former President Jimmy Carter and Indiana congressman Lee Hamilton ( a regular contributor to these pages) both of whom are Democrats.
The left has launched an all-out assault on Voter Integrity invoking ‘Jim Crow’ and claiming minority suppression. Yet there is simply no statistical data to support this. (In absence of facts play the race card) Georgia voting laws have come under attack yet it should be noted that Georgia has more liberal rules than either Delaware (Mr. Biden) or New York (Sen Schumer) In Georgia no reason is needed for requesting an absentee ballot- in NY a specific and acceptable reason must be given. Minority voter turnout is higher in Georgia than Blue states including Illinois New Jersey and CA.
In a related article in the Daily News about Voter nullification (a real issue which has bi partisan support in Congress for a solution) a Political Science professor and voter rights advocate name Alan Abramowitz stated that current Republican efforts on voter rules had no measurable impact on minority turn out.
Another spurious claim by the Left is that the Supreme Court ‘gutted ‘the Civil Rights Voting act making it harder for minorities to vote. While saying the law was 40 years old and on longer needed the Supreme Court ironically cited Massachusetts as having a lower minority turnout than those states who previously were under the rules on the Civil Rights Voting act.
Bottom line is that claims of voter suppression resulting from Voter Integrity laws are just plain wrong.
In the months following the 2020 election Mr. Trump continues to claim he won . Politicians can say whatever they want but the real problem is that a large portion of his base believes it. This is not new ground. Mrs. Clinton continues to claim that the 2016 election was “not on the level”. Staci Abrams, a candidate for governor in Georgia on 2108 still refuses to concede that she lost. And in an ironic twist, Congressman John Lewis, a deceased civil rights leader for whom the Democrats named their attempt to nationalize states voting rights, refused to attend both the 2004 and 2016 inaugurations calling both presidents ‘illegitimate’. So much for bringing the country together !
We just can’t have this type of divisiveness and doubt around our elections. If a large portion of our country believes our elections are rigged, we become a third world county. Our faith in government breaks down. There cannot be any doubt that our leaders are ‘duly elected’. That is why we must have laws that ensure Voter Integrity. And we must have Voter ID.
Editor's note: This letter has been edited for length and content.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.