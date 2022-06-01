Fieldset 1
Type your letter My name is Sofia Bellacqua, I am 13 years old and I am in 8th grade. I go to Pentucket Middle School and I am working on a civics action project. My civics action project is to bring awareness to strokes. Strokes are the number two most likely ways to die and affect more than 15 million people worldwide. Each year 5 million people pass away from strokes and 5 million others are left disabled. For every 10 people in the US who die of strokes, 4 could be saved. So many lives could be saved if these people got help sooner. One of my family members passed away from a major stroke and I only hope that they could have gotten help sooner.
If anyone would like to donate money to the study of strokes you can donate athttps://americanstroke.org/donate/#:~:text=When%20you%20donate%20to%20The,aiding%20in%20the%20recovery%20process.
