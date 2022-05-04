BY JENNIFER SOLIS
WEST NEWBURY– Moms and dads, grandmas, and grandpa – grab your favorite youngsters and head on down to the Pentucket Arts Foundation’s 3rd Annual Fairytale Hayride.
Part of the non-profit organization’s Arts and Agriculture initiative, this community event is held at Long Hill Orchard and Farm, 520 Main St on Saturday, May 14 from 1 to 4 p.m.( Rain date: May 15.). Take a leisurely wagon ride through the enchanted meadows, as local actors perform classic fairytale vignettes along the way.
The Hayride took a 2-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, but is back this Spring with Brooke Snow directing the performance. A 2012 Pentucket alumnus, Snow went on to earn a B.A. in Secondary Education in Theatre from the University of New Hampshire and an M.A. in Educational Theatre from New York University. She has directed numerous theatre productions locally –including at the Pentucket Middle School.
The tractor-drawn hayrides are on a first come first serve basis, with other activities offered to pass the time while waiting for the next ride –such as free pony rides, face painting, and bubbles. Cost for a hayride is $5 per person; 2 year olds and under sitting on laps ride for free.
Food and drink sold by the farm is available for purchase. Established in 1896, the 150 acre Long Hill Orchard and Farm (www.longhillorchard.com) has been owned and operated by John and Cindy Adams and their children since 1990. Employing environmentally friendly and sustainable farming practices, the farm has provided the community with access to healthy, locally grown fruits and vegetables for decades –including Pick Your Own Apples and cider donuts each fall, pumpkins for Halloween, Christmas trees at holiday time and a popular Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program each summer. The farm is available for birthday parties, weddings, business meetings, educational tours, picnicking and other social outings. Visitors can feed vegetable scraps to the goats, chickens and the bunny. Scoops Ice Cream Stand is open from April through October.
Farmers in the tri-town Pentucket Region seeking to partner with the Pentucket Arts Foundation on a community arts project at their farm should contact pentucketarts@gmail.com The Arts Foundation has been enriching the community through fine and performing arts since 2003. To learn, more visit www.pentucketarts.org.
