NEWBURYPORT — With the Spanish tall ship Nao Trinidad set to arrive in late June and the haddock and cod fishing season just beginning, Harbormaster Paul Hogg said his department is planning on having a big boating season in 2023.
Although most, local commercial marinas won't be open until May 15, Hogg spent a good portion of Monday overseeing the installation of docks at Cashman Park.
"People will start launching their boats soon, so it's a lot easier to do that when you have the docks in the water for the commercial guys," he said.
Cashman Park is the busiest boat launch in the state with roughly 400 vessels launching daily during the high season, according to Hogg, who said boats should be coming and going any day now.
"They will be going in and out of the water very soon, depending on the weather," he said. "Some people put their boat in once and go to their mooring. Others launch it every other day. They get a season's pass and they put the boat in, take it out and take it home."
Hogg added that he has his team ready to go and will have his own boat in the water soon.
"Things will start happening quickly now," he said. "People get antsy this time of the year and they want to use the launch to get out there fishing. You get a break in the weather, people want to get out there on their boats," he said.
