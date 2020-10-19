WEST NEWBURY — Drainage outfall inspections get underway this week and will continue through November.
The Department of Public Works has contracted with Horsley Witten Group to complete the inspections throughout West Newbury as part of the town’s stormwater permitting requirements.
These drainage outfalls discharge stormwater into local ponds, lakes and rivers often located within wooded, remote areas that require access to private property.
Residents should be aware that all inspectors are required to carry identification when conducting inspections and should be wearing personal protection equipment, including face masks.
Work takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities will include visual observations, photography, and water quality sampling, primarily at drainage pipe outlets into ditches and water bodies.
The U.S. Department of Environmental Protection views effective stormwater management as a way for communities to protect water quality and reduce costs.
For questions or concerns, contact the Town of West Newbury Department of Public Works at 978-363-1100, ext. 130, or visit /www.wnewbury.org/department-public-works.
