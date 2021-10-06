Before you check the ticket you bought for Monday night’s Powerball drawing – just in case – you should know there was only one winning ticket for the $699.8 million jackpot, sold at a grocery store in Morro Bay, California.
But don’t despair that all the luck rests on the Left Coast. It was just over four years ago when Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee bought a ticket that combined family birthdates and her lucky number, 4. With that, she won what was then the richest Powerball jackpot in history – $758.7 million.
At the time, Wanczyk chose the cash option on her prize, which yielded a respectable $336,350,655.
So the next time you buy a ticket hoping to score your own huge jackpot, remember Mavis Wanczyk’s lucky number 4. Now, you just have to work on the other five.
