Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Amesbury City Council, who begin a new term this week.
Scott Mandeville
Age: 40
Occupation: Architect
Education: Bachelor of architecture, Syracuse University
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
Focusing on smart development and working with the 2030 master plan effort to create a sustainable vision for the city of Amesbury. Sustainability isn’t just about energy and environmentalism, but creating a city that is more affordable and equitable for everyone that lives here, while finding creative ways to better fund the programs and services that we need. We need to maintain a balance between growth, taxes, standards of living and long-term vision. I am excited to continue working with the mayor’s office and supporting the efforts and initiatives that Mayor Gove has envisioned for the future of Amesbury.
2. With the $70 million Maples Crossing athletic facility and a new elementary school under construction, how do you propose balancing the wants and needs of newcomers and younger families with the goal of keeping Amesbury an affordable place to live?
Smart growth is going to be a huge priority in the city of Amesbury in the next few years. Pressure for development is ongoing with many people seeing Amesbury as a desirable place to live. Many new businesses have opened in the downtown, but we need to keep momentum going to build a more vibrant business district. Finding ways to implement additional support programs for both low- and middle-income residents will help these residents stay in Amesbury, as well as our local businesses. Creating affordable mixed housing along with any development will help maintain a balance between availability and affordability. We have an opportunity to leverage new projects to create affordable units and increase the tax base. Providing a larger tax base allows us to balance the services we have and need, the growth we are expecting and the impact to taxes we must all pay.
Scott Mandeville was reelected to his second two-year term as at-large councilor in November. He will begin his new term in January. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan showcasing the new Amesbury City Council.
