Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Amesbury City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Michael Hogg
Age: 54
Occupation: Business development manager
Education: Bachelor of arts in business management
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
Over the past two years, Amesbury has begun to address some of the long-standing maintenance issues that have been plaguing our assets and we’ve started investing in our capital needs. Properly maintaining our municipal assets will allow us to maximize their useful life, while at the same time developing a priority list of capital needs that is more predictable. Being able to plan for capital investments and tackling them on a regular basis is crucial to prudent financial management. While addressing these needs, we need to remember that it is city and school department staff that deliver services to the community, and we need to ensure a balanced and long-term approach.
2. With the $70 million Maples Crossing athletic facility and a new elementary school under construction, how do you propose balancing the wants and needs of newcomers and younger families with the goal of keeping Amesbury an affordable place to live?
Both the Maples Crossing athletic facility and the Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School will be welcome additions to the city of Amesbury, once complete. Maples Crossing and the Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary will contribute to the long-term vibrancy of the city of Amesbury. For some time, Amesbury has failed to maintain our assets and invest in our future. Over the past couple of years, we’ve begun to tackle some long-overdue projects and have minimized the financial impact on the residents and the taxpayers of Amesbury by leveraging alternative funding sources such as grants as much as possible. We must continue to leverage these alternative funding sources and embrace new growth in a manner that is consistent with the character of Amesbury so as to keep Amesbury affordable for all.
Michael Hogg was reelected to his second two-year term as District 6 councilor in November. He will begin his term in January. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan showcasing the new Amesbury City Council as of next month.
