Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Amesbury City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Jon Hickok
Age: 66
Occupation: Chief financial officer
Education: Bachelor of arts, Colby College; master of business administration, Northeastern University
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
My goal is to serve the residents and business operators in Amesbury by addressing their concerns in an equitable manner. I will work on existing issues, including managing traffic speed and volume; enhancing and repairing neglected infrastructure (school buildings, water and sewer pipes, roads, sidewalks); and optimizing new development to address issues like affordable housing or a shortage of multiuse recreational fields. Using my finance background, I will drill down to understand cash flow and the tax burden to support long-term strategies to meet key community needs.
2. With the $70 million Maples Crossing athletic facility and a new elementary school under construction, how do you propose balancing the wants and needs of newcomers and younger families with the goal of keeping Amesbury an affordable place to live?
Whether you are a renter, homeowner, or business operator in Amesbury, at the end of the day, quality of life and community prosperity are shared values achieved in part through investments like recreational space, business developments and schools. Maples Crossing will generate tax revenue after its tax deal ends, which will help offset the capital cost of the new school. Moving forward, transparency about spending will serve us.
Speaking of investments in Amesbury’s future, the city is considering how to dispose of its 7.7-acre parcel “Trader Alan” parcel at 21 Pond View Avenue. As a member of the Disposition Committee, I am seeking community input on this matter and encourage you to reach out directly at councilorhickok@amesburyma.gov.
Jon Hickok was elected to his first, two-year term as District 1 councilor in November. He will begin his term in January. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan showcasing the new Amesbury City Council as of next month.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
