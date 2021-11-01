NEWBURYPORT — Trick-or-treaters were not the only ones knocking on doors over the weekend.
Newburyport and Amesbury candidates and their supporters were out in full force – making phone calls, holding signs and knocking on doors — to ensure a strong voter turnout for the municipal elections Tuesday.
“I feel like we’ve built a lot of momentum over the last few weeks, in particular,” Newburyport mayoral candidate and five-year School Committee member Sean Reardon said.
The fifth-generation Newburyport resident spent Sunday morning holding signs with family members and supporters in Market Square before heading to local neighborhoods to knock on doors.
Reardon, who announced his campaign in December, said he was feeling confident, particularly after the mayoral debate sponsored by Storm Surge and The Daily News last week.
When asked if he had any remaining messages for residents, Reardon said, “Get out and vote. I think it’s an important election. It could decide the vision for the next five, 10, 15 years.”
Newburyport mayoral candidate Charlie Tontar also spent Sunday morning out with his supporters, holding signs along High Street. Volunteers then split up to knock on doors.
The economist and four-term city councilor said he was grateful for everyone who volunteered to help out with the campaign, adding that he is extra appreciative for all the work they will do Monday and Tuesday between making phone calls and holding signs.
“I think my experience, my background, my knowledge is what the city needs right now, especially with the challenges going forward, regarding climate change and preserving the historic character of downtown,” he said.
“Get out there on Tuesday and vote because it’s an important election,” Tontar said.
Amesbury mayoral candidate and state Rep. James Kelcourse was out canvassing and holding signs with volunteers all weekend, aiming to personally ask each resident for their vote.
“I am focused on keeping taxes in Amesbury under control and continuing to work hard for the residents of this city every day,” he said.
“We’re going to bring the same level of energy and excitement to the city of Amesbury as we have as state representative for the last seven years for all three communities,” Kelcourse said.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, who is running for a second term, was also out and about with volunteers all weekend, knocking on doors, holding signs, and advocating for more voters at the polls.
“We’ve spoken to residents who’ve called Amesbury ‘home’ for decades or for only a few months,” she said. “Everyone is excited to vote on Tuesday.”
“Our message to voters is don’t sit this one out,” Gove added. “If you’re undecided, do some research or find us on Election Day, but don’t stay home.”
