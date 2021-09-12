NEWBURYPORT — Early in-person voting for the preliminary election kicks off Monday with the mayoral and School Committee races.
The three candidates running for a four-year term as mayor are Plum Island resident and U.S. Navy veteran Warren Russo, School Committee member Sean Reardon and City Councilor at large Charles Tontar.
After 12 years of leading the city, Mayor Donna Holaday is not seeking reelection.
The seven candidates vying for one of three seats on the School Committee are Sarah Hall, Juliet Walker, Daniel Blair, Richard Salus, Laura Viola Maccarone and incumbents Brian Callahan and Steven Cole.
Following the preliminary election, two of the three mayoral candidates and six of the seven School Committee candidates will move forward to appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.
Early in-person voting for the preliminary election will take place at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., on the following dates and times:
Monday, Sept. 13, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 16, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 17, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
There is also voting by mail and absentee voting. The city must receive any vote-by-mail applications no later than Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m. for the preliminary election. The deadline for submitting an absentee voting application is Monday, Sept. 20, at noon.
To learn more about these two options, visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleabsentee/absidx.htm.
For more on the city’s voting hours and election information, go to https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-clerk/pages/election-news.
