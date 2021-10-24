NEWBURYPORT — Early in-person voting for the municipal election Nov. 2 kicks off Monday with two contested races on the ballot.
The two candidates running for a four-year mayoral term are School Committee member Sean Reardon and City Councilor at large Charles Tontar. The six candidates vying for three seats on the School Committee are Sarah Hall, Juliet Walker, Daniel Blair, Laura Viola Maccarone and incumbents Brian Callahan and Steven Cole.
The City Council races are all uncontested. Unless write-in candidates appear or a candidate drops out of a race, Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman will be succeeded by Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane are all seeking reelection without challengers.
The five people running for at-large spots on the council are incumbents Bruce Vogel and Afroz Khan, former Councilor Ed Cameron, and first-time candidates Connie Preston and Mark Wright.
Councilors at large Barry Connell and Joseph Devlin are not seeking reelection.
Early in-person voting for the preliminary election will take place at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., on the following dates and times:
Monday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 29, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
There is also voting by mail and absentee voting. The city must receive any vote-by-mail applications no later than Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m. for the municipal election. The deadline for submitting an absentee voting application is Monday, Nov. 1, at noon.
To learn more about these two options, visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleabsentee/absidx.htm.
For more on the city’s voting hours and election information, go to https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-clerk/pages/election-news.
In Amesbury, registered voters can vote by mail with an absentee ballot or vote early in person in the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 62 Friend St. Business hours are Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be requested by Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. and in-person absentee ballots must be requested by Monday, Nov. 1, at noon. All absentee ballots must be received by the clerk by Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m.
Election Day voting takes place at Amesbury High School, 5 Highland St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There are two questions on the ballot. One asks whether the term of the mayor should be increased from two to four years, beginning in November 2023; and the other asks whether the School Committee, beginning Jan. 1, should have the option to choose its own chair, rather than the mayor automatically assuming the position.
In contested races, incumbent Mayor Kassandra Gove is facing a challenge from state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and Joe McMilleon and Peter Frey are running to succeed District 5 Councilor Tim Kisieleski.
The other races — School Committee, Planning Board, Library Board of Trustees, Housing Authority, three councilor at large seats and the remaining five district councilor seats — are all uncontested.
For more information, visit https://www.amesburyma.gov/clerk/news/november-2-2021-municipal-election-information.
