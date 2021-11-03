AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove easily won reelection to a second term on Tuesday, tallying 3,611 votes to 2,304 for challenger James Kelcourse.
After the final totals were announced, Gove said, “This has been a very rewarding day but we proved that this is about people, not politics. It doesn’t matter how much money we spent or how many lawn signs we had. We were successful by doing this together.”
Tuesday turned out to be a big day at the polls, with 5,164 Amesbury residents voting in person by 7 p.m., an hour before the polls closed.
“We’ve had a really good turnout,” City Clerk Amanda Hagstrom said. “It has been busy or steady since 7 a.m. and has continued all day long.”
Hillside Avenue resident Nancy Maynes cast her vote for Gove.
“I think that she has done a really good job under extremely trying circumstances,” Maynes said. “She is lively and very energetic and has a lot of good ideas. She is going in the right direction and is proactive, not reactive.”
Orchard Street resident Jennifer Small voted for Kelcourse, a Republican state representative, because she said Amesbury needs change.
“He’s a great family man and, even though he works tirelessly as our state representative, I really think that Amesbury would benefit from him knowing certain people. We live in a world where it’s all about who you know. So we have someone in our little city who has been around.”
Meadows Drive resident Dale Kavanaugh said she voted for Gove because of how the mayor has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She has done so much to manage this crisis,” Kavanaugh said. “We are all hurting around taxes right now, that is just the truth of it. But the reality is, people forget what our nation and our community has been through over the last year and a half. I see positive signs of progress here and I have been here for over 30 years.”
Both Gove and Kelcourse were out greeting voters in front of Amesbury High School on Tuesday afternoon, where all Amesbury ballots were cast.
After the results were announced, Kelcourse thanked all the volunteers who turned out for him during the campaign and the residents who cast their votes for him.
"I'm pleased with the race that we ran. It was an upbeat and a positive campaign, and Mayor Kassandra Gove came out on top," Kelcourse said. "We congratulate her and are looking forward to working with her and wish her the very best and the best for the city of Amesbury."
In the only other contested race, Peter Frey won the District 5 City Council seat, garnering 545 votes to former City Councilor Joe McMilleon’s 440.
