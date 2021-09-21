NEWBURYPORT — City Councilor at large Charlie Tontar and School Committee member Sean Reardon will face off in the city’s mayoral race in November following the preliminary election Tuesday.
Tontar led with 2,008 votes, followed by Reardon with 1,186, in unofficial results from the office of City Clerk Richard Jones.
Plum Island resident and U.S. Navy veteran Warren Russo finished in third place with 336 votes and was eliminated from the Nov. 2 general election ballot.
This will be the first time in 12 years that the city will have a new leader. Mayor Donna Holaday, who secured her first term in 2009 and became the city’s 66th mayor, is not seeking reelection after more than a decade in office.
Voters also narrowed the School Committee race of seven candidates to six. Richard Salus, who received 287 votes, will not move ahead on the ballot for the general election.
Sarah Hall, Juliet Walker, Daniel Blair, Laura Viola Maccarone and incumbents Brian Callahan and Steven Cole will all advance to the Nov. 2 election.
In unofficial results, Hall received 2,221 votes, followed by Walker with 1,567, Blair with 1,092, Callahan with 935, Cole with 911 and Maccarone with 883.
The three top vote-getters in the Nov. 2 election will secure four-year terms on the committee.
The city has about 12,500 active voters, according to Jones. Voter turnout for Tuesday’s election was roughly 25%, which “shows a healthy electorate,” he said.
He added that the turnout was as expected given the fact it was a preliminary election and there were only two races on the ballot.
Approximately 1,250 people participated in early in-person voting, voting by mail and absentee, Jones said.
This was significantly less than the number of people who voted early in the presidential primary, Jones said.
There were no City Council races on the preliminary ballot.
Unless someone has a successful write-in campaign or a candidate drops out of the running, the five at-large candidates on the ballot will be incumbents Afroz Khan and Bruce Vogel, former Councilor Ed Cameron, and first-time candidates Connie Preston and Mark Wright.
Cherry Street resident Jennie Donahue is slated to become the next Ward 2 councilor since current Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman, who also serves as council president, is stepping down at the end of his term.
The other ward councilors — Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane — are all running uncontested for reelection.
Early in-person voting for the November election kicks off on Monday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
More on the city’s voting hours and election information can be found at https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-clerk/pages/election-news.
