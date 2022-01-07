Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers around this evening. Clearing skies later. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.