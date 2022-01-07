Join the Newburyport Democratic City Committee (NDCC) at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, on Zoom, as they discuss their goals for the new year and hear from Joe Sherlock of the Massachusetts Democratic Party. He will discuss the “Blueprint to ’22” program, which is geared toward mobilizing Democrats — and local committees — to win back the governor's office in 2022 and engage in their local communities.
Members and guests will share where they want to focus their energies in 2022, when critical state races will compete with national politics for their attention. Members will also start planning for a community service project, geared toward uniting Democrats around a need in their own community.
The NDCC meets the second Tuesday of each month, and in the coming year will feature local and state candidates, as well as discussions on municipal issues. To learn more, or request the Zoom link for Tuesday’s meeting, email NDCC Chair Karen Trowbridge at KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.