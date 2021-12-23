Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Newburyport City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Afroz Khan
Age: 52
Occupation: Energy efficiency consultant
Education: Bachelor of science in electrical engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks; master of engineering, electric power engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
I am humbled and grateful to be one of 11 people serving as a city councilor for our city. As the daughter of immigrants who came to this county in the early ‘60s, I was taught to appreciate all that our country offers and to give back in whatever way I can. For me, my priorities for the city stem from that commitment.
The most important one being the general philosophy regarding inclusive and fair legislative policies that safeguard all residents’ access to services and resources. This encompasses areas such as zoning policies, prioritization of street and sidewalk repairs, access to youth services, etc.
I am mindful of the challenges for many residents who cannot attend all our meetings or voice their opinions on all issues. These perspectives are critical during our decision-making process. I will continue to advocate for those voices while increasing efforts related to improving solicitation of input through two-way communication channels.
2. With a new administration and number of capital projects on the horizon, how will you respond to any divisiveness on the council to ensure projects move forward? What’s your approach to working with councilors who see things differently from you?
My approach has been to do my own homework and research before voting on matters before the City Council. This includes talking to people who are directly impacted or those who are directly involved in the implementation of our legislation.
I believe that if there is not an understanding on why we need to do something, then getting to the how will be challenging. As a result, transparency and engagement is an important aspect of our process. With 11 people who bring different perspectives, collaboration through respectful dialogue is key for success. I am eager to continue my work for the city with that level of commitment.
Afroz Khan was reelected in November and will begin another term in January. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio showcasing the new Newburyport City Council as of next month.
