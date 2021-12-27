Editor’s note: This is the 11th in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Newburyport City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Bruce Vogel
Age: “Over 65”
Occupation: Local business owner
Education: Bachelor of arts, San Francisco State University
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
In parallel with the incoming administration’s promises, it is my hope that the council and the administration work together to achieve these desires in a fiscally responsible manner.
To start – A. Converting the Brown School into senior affordable housing. B. Settling NYS. C. Repairing streets in accordance with the Beta Plan, implementing resiliency plan. D. Assisting our recycling coordinator in addressing the monetarily and environmental costs of our trash and recycling programs.
2. With a new administration and number of capital projects on the horizon, how will you respond to any divisiveness on the council to ensure projects move forward? What’s your approach to working with councilors who see things differently from you?
To leave aside personal and political motivations and logic and fiscal realities prevail.
Bruce Vogel was reelected in November and will begin another term in January. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio showcasing the new Newburyport City Council as of next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.