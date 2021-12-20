Editor’s note: This is the seventh in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Newburyport City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Connie Preston
Age: 52
Occupation: Retired biotechnology executive
Education: Master of science in biochemistry
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
The decisions we make today on resiliency will have a profound impact on many generations to come and it will guide my thinking whenever relevant. I also believe that every community’s gift to the world is its next generation. We must invest appropriately to provide the best education possible to every child in Newburyport and secure short- and long-term solutions for Youth Services as soon as possible.
I have heard loud and clear that residents want to see improvements in our infrastructure. We are very lucky to have an unprecedented opportunity to use federal funds to fix our roads, sidewalks, aging water and sewer lines.
I want the city to be a place that celebrates our rich history but also our diversity. Record-high housing prices have further exacerbated the need to find more affordable housing options for our seniors and the people that make our beautiful downtown run. We must fight to find the balance between preserving the historic character that is so unique to Newburyport but also include development with affordable housing where reasonable and appropriate.
2. With a new administration and number of capital projects on the horizon, how will you respond to any divisiveness on the council to ensure projects move forward? What’s your approach to working with councilors who see things differently from you?
I am determined to eliminate the tribal politics that we have seen over the last few years between the City Council and the mayor’s office. We must all come together and focus on what is best for the city. I have many years of experience working on diverse teams and I will draw on that experience to form effective working relationships with the mayor, other councilors and department heads.
To be effective, we will need to find the ability to compromise and see other points of view. I suspect there will be a lot of give-and-take, but I know that the other councilors are equally dedicated to doing what’s best for the people of Newburyport.
Connie Preston was elected in November to serve as a city councilor at large. She will begin her term in January. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio showcasing the new Newburyport City Council as of next month.
