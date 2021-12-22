Editor’s note: This is the eighth in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Newburyport City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Ed Cameron
Age: 59
Occupation: Senior director, Pine Street Inn
Education: Bachelor of arts in government from Clark University, master of business administration from Boston University
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
There’s a laundry list of important issues. In the first few months of the new term, the council will need to address the current needs for Newburyport Youth Services with an eye toward a longer-term location and solution. Plum Island erosion needs attention because people’s homes are at risk as well as our whole water and sewer infrastructure on the island. Determining how to allocate the federal American Rescue Plan Act money will need to be addressed in the first several months.
Other priorities will be how to make Newburyport more affordable for renters – the Brown School is one of the few opportunities we have to make progress in the short term. Unfortunately, we’re still in a pandemic so keeping downtown viable, including progress on the Waterfront Park, as well as dealing with redevelopment of the Karp-owned Waterfront West will be important areas of focus for me.
2. With a new administration and number of capital projects on the horizon, how will you respond to any divisiveness on the council to ensure projects move forward? What’s your approach to working with councilors who see things differently from you?
While we can disagree on issues, it’s important that we cooperate, compromise when necessary, and reason together to do the best we can for the citizens of Newburyport. I’ll be open about my values and where I stand on issues and I expect the same from my fellow councilors. I will presume positive intentions from my colleagues; if there is an area where we don’t see eye to eye, I will make an honest attempt to understand where they are coming from.
Unanimous 11-0 votes are not always possible and while I think everyone’s opinion needs to be respected, there are times when the council needs to push forward on a vote and make a decision. I’m not interested in spending my time endlessly debating issues that should be resolved efficiently and effectively.
Ed Cameron, who previously served on the council for 10 years before leaving office in 2017, was elected in November to serve as a city councilor at large. He will begin his term in January. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio showcasing the new Newburyport City Council as of next month.
