Editor’s note: This is the 10th in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Newburyport City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Mark Wright
Age: 57
Occupation: Vice President, BankProv
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Lynn University
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
Determine the priority of the many issues that will be facing the council in no particular order, from the roads and sidewalks, Newburyport Youth Services, bulkhead repair, West End Fire station, Waterfront Park, Waterfront West, Institution for Savings land court case on zoning for the Downtown Overlay District, resiliency for sea level rise, erosion associated with the faulty U.S. Army Corps of Engineers jetty repairs, etc.
2. With a new administration and number of capital projects on the horizon, how will you respond to any divisiveness on the council to ensure projects move forward? What’s your approach to working with councilors who see things differently from you?
The key to responding to potential divisiveness is to have respectful conversations in which you can gain an understanding of the other person’s point of view and work toward reasonable compromise.
Mark Wright was elected in November to serve as city councilor at large. He will begin his term in January.
This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio showcasing the new Newburyport City Council as of next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.