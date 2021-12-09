Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Newburyport City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Age: 39
Occupation: Business director
Education: Business degree, Northeastern University
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
I want to see neighborhoods and core city services take the front seat. Residents deserve to see progress at the foot of their driveway and in the services that they use every day.
Neighborhoods and core city services would include seeing roads, sidewalks and traffic safety getting significant much-needed attention and seeing our schools taking huge steps forward. I also can’t understate the importance of moving the Brown School forward and seeing the dredge and adjustments to the jetty happen to create some peace on Plum Island – for the neighbors that I represent.
I would like to see a real effort to produce a sustainable way to plan and execute capital projects. I believe that having a funded capital plan will allow us to achieve the most on behalf of residents while keeping control of property taxes.
All in all, for my ward and for the city, as a whole, I hope that we can really focus on residents and their neighborhoods. I look forward to working with Mayor-elect Sean Reardon toward these goals.
2. With a new administration and number of capital projects on the horizon, how will you respond to any divisiveness on the council to ensure projects move forward? What’s your approach to working with councilors who see things differently from you?
I am a strong believer in the City Council and am proud of the work we do. I have been honored to work on many pieces of difficult legislation with everyone I have served with. I plan to continue this by earnestly working and communicating with all councilors as I have done over the past six years.
While the council is a single body, it is comprised of 11 different brains. Its effectiveness is drawn from those 11 perspectives. Debate is both healthy and necessary for proper function. Divisiveness and debate should not be conflated. In my experience, divisiveness occurs when councilors feel they lack information, lack the opportunity or time to thoughtfully consider a proposal, or are overwhelmed or overburdened. I think we can work together collaboratively to avoid these conditions in the first place. I am committed to that goal.
Sharif Zeid was reelected in November to serve Ward 1 and will begin another term in January. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio, showcasing the new Newburyport City Council as of next month.
