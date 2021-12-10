Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Newburyport City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Jennie Donahue
Age: 43
Occupation: Longtime background in service and retail industries; 10 years volunteering on Newburyport Commission on Disabilities
Education: Newburyport Public Schools, some classes at Northern Essex Community College
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
My priorities for the next two years as a city councilor will be focused on working with the new administration and city officials to finally address the greatest burden on our city, our broken streets and sidewalks. I will look for all funding possibilities; I will think outside the box and look at the bigger picture. I would like to create sidewalk standards for the city and its residents to ensure uniformity on our walking surfaces.
I would also like to work with the new administration on the possibility of getting in-house masons and bricklayers on our Department of Public Services team. We strive to be a walkable city and an inclusive city, but with the barriers that are naturally created by our heaved walking and roadway surfaces, they unfortunately leave us as a very restrictive and exclusive city that is not accessible to all its residents and visitors. My goals will primarily surround improving access and the quality of life for everyone in the city. I will also be heavily focused on how we can get more affordable housing and tax relief for our seniors and middle-class families.
2. With a new administration and number of capital projects on the horizon, how will you respond to any divisiveness on the council to ensure projects move forward? What’s your approach to working with councilors who see things differently from you?
I firmly believe that a cohesive City Council is the only way to uphold a fair and efficient democracy on behalf of our city’s residents. I will not kowtow to divisiveness. I will work with every individual councilor to ensure full conversations have been had so we may all be on the same page. We may not always agree and there will be issues dividing us, but my background and experience have provided me with a great skill of diplomacy and I plan to employ that when I am on the floor.
