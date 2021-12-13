Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Newburyport City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Heather Shand
Age: 49
Occupation: Engineer, GE Aviation
Education: Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, and master of science, Tufts University
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
My priorities for the next term are to locate a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services; increase our affordable housing stock by advocating for the 100% reuse of the Brown School; and continue improvements to sidewalks and streets in the ward. Also, I want to support Mayor-elect Sean Reardon and his team as they plan for Waterfront West, which represents the ward’s biggest challenge and opportunity.
2. With a new administration and a number of capital projects on the horizon, how will you respond to any divisiveness on the council to ensure projects move forward? What’s your approach to working with councilors who see things differently from you?
As an engineer, my process for working with fellow councilors is to understand the problems, review the facts, and listen to the questions, concerns and comments from our residents, our municipal staff and my fellow councilors. This transparent and civil process is a proven method that leads us to the best solutions.
Heather Shand was reelected in November to serve Ward 3 and will begin another term in January. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio showcasing the new Newburyport City Council for the coming year.
