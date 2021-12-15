Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Newburyport City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Christine Wallace
Age: 49
Occupation: Civil engineer (P.E.)
Education: Bachelor of science in civil and environmental engineering from Cornell University, master of public policy from Tufts University
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
My priorities for Ward 4 are constituent communication, neighborhood traffic safety, street and sidewalk improvements, increased maintenance and volunteer involvement at Atkinson Common, and improvements at Lower Atkinson Common. My citywide priorities include improvements to infrastructure and our water supply, schools, Youth Services, the fire station, Waterfront West, environmental and open space issues, responsible development, affordable housing, equity and transparency.
2. With a new administration and number of capital projects on the horizon, how will you respond to any divisiveness on the council to ensure projects move forward? What’s your approach to working with councilors who see things differently from you?
For any complex or controversial project, the sooner the council can be brought into the discussions, the better. Having sufficient time to review information and ask questions is important not only for councilors, but for the public as well. Inevitably, councilors will disagree, but the goal is “how to get to yes.” Sometimes, there may be stark policy differences and some councilors will not agree no matter what. In other cases, there may be missing pieces of information or an issue that needs additional vetting, and these may be areas where councilors can compromise. It is important to do the research, analyze the facts, and respect that each councilor brings different experiences and knowledge to the table. Rather than saying something absolutely has to be a certain way, we should be asking each other what will help us get to “yes.”
Christine Wallace was reelected in November to serve Ward 4 and will begin another term in January. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio showcasing the new Newburyport City Council for the coming term.
