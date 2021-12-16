Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Newburyport City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Jim McCauley
Age: 58
Occupation: Head of Services Sales & Operations for the America’s Region Network Infrastructure Division, Nokia Corp.
Education: Boston College, bachelor of science in marketing
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
My priorities for Ward 5 are:
1. Establish a pedestrian walkway along Hale Street to connect West End with schools.
2. Break ground and finish the Cutter Fire Station.
3. Get Ward 5 streets prioritized for repair/replacement.
4. Address the drainage issues in the Coltin Drive/Low Street area.
5. Incorporate traffic-calming measures in Ward 5.
My priorities citywide are:
1. Continue to push for transparency in city operations.
2. The successful rollout of the short-term rental units ordinance.
3. Break ground on at least two to three phases of Market Landing Park.
4. Reset the tone and tenor of the conversation on Waterfront West, including finding alternative sites for a hotel/conference center.
5. Get to a resolution on the Brown School.
2. With a new administration and number of capital projects on the horizon, how will you respond to any divisiveness on the council to ensure projects move forward? What's your approach to working with councilors who see things differently from you?
I don’t accept the premise that there is divisiveness within the council. I don’t see it. The council is comparable to a band with 11 lead guitarists – we are strong personalities representing a diverse constituency. Twice a month, the council debates the merits of proposals. Simply put, those ideas with convincing arguments prevail, and conversely, those with weaker arguments fail to convince the majority. There are no shortcuts to building better arguments; it takes research, communication with stakeholders, committee work and public hearings.
The new administration offers to be more collaborative with the full council, which will be a welcome change and will be most helpful in fostering respectful dialog. The council should embrace this approach.
Going forward I will stick with my process: Listen to each proposal with an open mind, do my homework, and listen to the content of debate to see how it supports my constituents.
Jim McCauley was reelected in November to serve Ward 5 and will begin another term in January. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio showcasing the new Newburyport City Council as of next month.
