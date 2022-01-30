NEWBURY — Nomination papers for the annual town election will be available at the town clerk’s office beginning Tuesday.
The seats available include a three-year term on the Select Board, a three-year term on the Board of Assessors, a three-year term on the Board of Health, a four-year term as constable and a three-year term as fish commissioner.
Also available are a three-year term on the Library Board of Trustees, a five-year term on the Planning Board, a three-year term on the Trustees of the First Settlers Burial Ground and a three-year term on the Triton Regional School Committee.
Nomination papers require 40 certified signatures and must be returned to the town clerk by March 22 at 5 p.m.
Commercial shellfishing applications for 2022-23 will also be available beginning Tuesday. Completed applications, along with the annual fee, will be accepted until March 1 at 4 p.m.
Any questions can be directed to the town clerk at 978-465-0862, ext. 314 or ext. 315, or townclerk@townofnewbury.org.
