NEWBURYPORT — In a unanimous vote Monday, the City Council elected Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand as its president – the second woman ever to hold the position.
“I remember taking the oath four years ago and thinking that I am the 13th woman being sworn into the Newburyport City Council,” Shand, who first took office in 2018, told the council Monday. “And now, I look around and I see that we are the most balanced City Council that Newburyport has ever elected, and I think that is something we can all be very proud of.”
The new council, all sworn in Monday, features five women – Shand, Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and Councilors at large Afroz Khan and Connie Preston – and six men — Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and Councilors at large Ed Cameron, Mark Wright and Bruce Vogel.
“And based on this last vote, you have all given me the honor of being the second-ever woman to be our City Council president – I don’t take that lightly,” Shand said.
Former Councilor Brenda Reffett was the first woman to serve as council president.
Shand also shared a quote by former Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, saying, “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.”
In her first act as president, Shand noted that with former School Committee member Sean Reardon being sworn in as the city’s 69th mayor, the city now has a vacancy to fill on the School Committee. Those interested in applying should submit a resume and letter of interest to the city clerk’s office by Friday at noon.
On Jan. 10, the City Council and the School Committee will hold a joint meeting at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom to appoint a candidate to the position. That person will serve the two remaining years of the term. For more information, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-clerk. Zoom details are also listed on the city website under the public meeting calendar.
Newcomers Sarah Hall and Juliet Walker and incumbent Brian Callahan took the oath of office for the School Committee on Monday, joining Bruce Menin and Sheila Reardon Spalding, who are already serving terms.
The five members voted unanimously to elect Hall as the new vice chair.
“I am so honored and so excited to be joining the School Committee and stepping up into the role of vice chair at this critical time,” Hall told them, citing her many years of dedication to the city’s schools as a parent volunteer, school council member and substitute teacher.
“Instead of putting the pandemic behind us, we are in the midst of the worst surge yet with even harder days ahead,” she said. “The decisions we make in the coming weeks and months will be critical to keeping our children’s learning, well-being and health on track. Based on what we’ve been able to achieve thus far as a school community, I remain hopeful that we can get through this together.”
Hall noted that addressing learning loss and mental health challenges, building community connections and crafting “an aspirational school budget that reflects our new strategic plan of our vision of an NHS graduate” are some of the goals moving forward.
“In this time and place in history, it is easy to take public education for granted,” she said. “Hopefully, a silver lining of the pandemic is that we are all more aware of the steadfast dedication of our teachers and of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to educate our youth. (Former South African President) Nelson Mandela said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,’ and the world is ready for some changes.”
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
