NEWBURYPORT — Former School Committee member and fifth-generation Newburyporter Sean Reardon took the oath of office Monday, becoming the city’s 69th mayor.
With the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, the ceremony looked a bit different than it has in the past. Masks were worn, seats were socially distanced, and the City Hall auditorium had a 25% capacity limit.
Despite limitations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations continued.
In his inaugural address, Reardon reflected on his family’s long history in Newburyport, describing them as people who “gave so much of their time and talent to make the city a better place, a safer port, a community of eager doers and helping neighbors in the business of lifting each other up.”
He spoke of his grandfather, Warren Oliver Page, a 1940 graduate of Newburyport High School, who served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II and was the city’s first permanent fire chief.
Reardon also discussed his grandmother, Margaret Anne Daley, who shared six children with Page and served as head of purchasing at Anna Jaques Hospital.
The new mayor described his own father, Neil Reardon, as an “incredible leader, who I observed closely from a very young age and learned many valuable lessons on how to take care of people, none more important than the value of hard work.”
Reardon’s father was a teacher and a coach who taught him that leadership involves putting “the right people in the right roles to optimize success.”
“Teams are human organizations and each player was different from the next, but played pivotal roles in executing the game plan,” Reardon told the approximately 150 people in attendance Monday, in addition to those listening to the livestream at home.
“Each had to be coached and encouraged differently,” he said. “We have so many wonderful people here in Newburyport working for our great city and I look forward to getting to know each and every one of you. For any goal to be met, any purpose fulfilled, any job well done, it begins and ends with people.”
He also noted the ways in which the mayors that came before him inspired him along the way. Among them were Byron Matthews, Richard Sullivan, Peter Matthews, Edward Molin, Lisa Mead, Christopher Sullivan, Mary Carrier, John Moak, Mary Ann Clancy and outgoing Mayor Donna Holaday.
Present at Monday’s ceremony were Byron Matthews, Christopher Sullivan, Mead, Carrier, Moak and Holaday.
Speaking of their dedication to service, Reardon then encouraged others in the city to “step off the sidelines.”
“Join a city commission or board, volunteer at our schools or senior center,” he said. “There is so much expertise and excellence in our exceptional city. Just imagine what this community of doers can do together.
“When I think of the city where I grew up, I see a Newburyport steeped in tradition and promise, family and new beginnings,” Reardon added. “It is with this common thread that we start anew, loyal to what makes Newburyport that beacon – a thriving arts community, a bustling historic downtown, a hub of industry and innovation, a hometown that puts the education and safety of our children first, an epicenter that supports our local businesses, and a place where all people feel accepted, valued, and welcomed.”
Also in attendance for the inauguration were Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove; state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, who served as guest speaker; state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury; Newburyport Public Schools Superintendent Sean Gallagher and Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger.
Newburyport resident Charlie Cullen provided welcoming remarks in place of City Clerk Richard Jones, who was unable to attend after testing positive for COVID-19. Cullen wore a bowtie as a tribute to Jones, who always wears one.
Newburyporters of all ages brought a mix of musical selections to the ceremony.
A recording of the inauguration can be found at www.youtube.com/user/PortMediaNewburyport/videos.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
