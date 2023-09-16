KENSINGTON, N.H. — Carriage Barn Equine Adaptive Therapy Programs is looking for volunteers to assist with therapeutic horseback riding and carriage driving, fundraising, events and fun activities.
Volunteers are needed at various times throughout the week to work with horses and clients.
Teens, adults and retirees welcome (volunteers must be at least 14 years old). Experience and horse knowledge is a plus, but not required.
Students with a community service requirement (Honor Society, Scouts, 4-H, graduation, etc. are encouraged to contact the Carriage Barn at 603-378-0140, email info.carriagebarn@comcast.net, or check out ithe website at www.carriage-barn.org.
The program offers services in Kensington and seeks to promote the health and well-being of individuals of all ages with disabilities by enhancing their physical, psychological, cognitive and emotional healing and strengthening through equine activities.
The Carriage Barn is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization as well as a member center of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, International.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.