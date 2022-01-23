Waiting for a warm day. Waiting for a really cold one. Waiting for snowstorms, waiting for snowdrops. Waiting for a taste of warmth in Florida or the islands. Waiting for the sun to linger, just a little longer.
The burden of the holidays is behind us, but so is the joy of them. The extravaganza of Christmas is tucked in our memories like the ornaments and wrapping paper we store away for next year. Welcome to midwinter.
We are now in January, and the living is cold, or at least it was yesterday. The thermometer hovered between 6 and 9 degrees. We’ve had snow, so the ground is white and things look properly wintry. I was determined to get a little fresh air despite the bitterness, so I pulled on layers and headed out.
A red squirrel ran along with me for a bit, leaping from branch to branch, stopping when he felt he was high enough and safe enough. I stopped and watched him while he chattered to me. Soon enough my toes reminded me that it was not warm out, so I nodded to the squirrel and walked on. The house felt beautifully warm when I came in.
Animals are everywhere. As I was getting ready for bed the other night an impassioned chorus of coyote howling, yipping and baying came out of nowhere. It went on for about two minutes and ended as suddenly as it began. Dispute settled, quiet restored, everybody back to their dens.
I wonder if the deer heard it — I imagine they did. My yard and the woods that surround it are home to a not-so-small herd of white-tailed deer. At least two bucks, several does and a couple of youngsters, brazen and beautiful, trek multiple times a day from our back woods to the front yard. They stroll down the driveway like they own the place — which they obviously do — before disappearing into the trees. They're terrible pests, but nature made them so lovely that it's hard to get mad at them.
We can't forget the birds. Some days, watching the feeders is the highlight of my day and filling them is my biggest accomplishment (let's not talk about this obvious lack of productivity, OK?) The recent snow has brought male cardinals into their element; living Christmas cards lording their crimson glory over the other birds. The currently shabby male goldfinches look on jealously, but they know their time will come and soon they will sport gorgeous yellow plumage.
A gang of about a half-dozen bluebirds stopped by briefly the other day. They mopped up some seeds and took off without so much as a thank you. I'm not bitter at all, no. Bluebirds are welcome anytime, even though the bluebird house we went to a LOT of trouble to put up never attracted so much as a single bluebird. So go ahead, eat my seeds, you freeloaders. Apparently, this is a nice place to visit, you just wouldn't want to live here.
I've often wondered why hawks don't stake out bird feeders 24/7 because it would be like a McDonald’s drive-through for them. One smart hawk apparently got a clue about this last week. He hid in the holly bush next to my front window and exploded in a flurry of feathers onto a very shocked chickadee. I don’t know how it ended because they both flew off so quickly, but hey, a hawk's gotta eat too. And now I think I understand my bluebird problem. Sorry guys — we'll relocate your housing in the spring and try again.
To bring everything full circle, as I write this there is a young doe outside my window, nibbling at that poor holly bush, sampling the spilled bird seed and the Market Basket popcorn I threw out yesterday. She's obviously had some trouble — her left ear is missing a big piece and she is limping badly. I let her eat for far longer than I should, certainly longer than is good for the holly bush, before tapping gently on the window.
Midwinter is beautiful, and sometimes cruel. A little kindness and a handful of popcorn can go a long way while we all wait for it to loosen its grip.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) lives and writes in West Newbury.
