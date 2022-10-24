Editor’s note: The following is Part 2 of a series that will follow the development of a show at the Firehouse Center for the Arts. The production is “Pippin,” and it will open in early June. Subsequent stories will report on the logistics of staging a show here, including the casting, set design and musical arrangements.
NEWBURYPORT — The practice of advanced planning is often used in corporate organizations, but the modestly sized Firehouse Center for the Arts was thinking ahead when it recently named the director of its production of “Pippin.”
The show will not open until June, but managers recently designated Taryn Herman as director of the high-energy musical. “Pippin” is scheduled to run June 9 through July 16.
“Pippin” is a 1972 musical that was a hit on Broadway throughout the 1970s. It was brought back in revival in 2013. National stars Ben Vereen and Patina Miller won Tony Awards for their portrayals of the Leading Player in the original Broadway production and the 2013 revival, respectively.
Because of a steep cost increase in everything from lumber to costumes, managers expect the whole show to cost close to $100,000 – their most expensive show ever.
Herman is a native southern Illinois and earned a degree in music theater from Columbia College of Chicago in 2005.
After working in Chicago and New York, she came to the Portsmouth, New Hampshire, area in about 2012.
The new director has worked with Weathervane Theatre, Prescott Park Arts Festival, Seacoast Repertory Theatre and Rochester Opera House, all in New Hampshire, as well as the Firehouse.
Herman owns and operates MusicalArts in Exeter, New Hampshire, a music, dance and theater studio that runs year-round. She teaches jazz, tap, ballet and theater to youngsters aged 3 and up.
She indicated that the “Seacoast theater community” embraces Portsmouth, Newburyport and many nearby towns when it comes to identifying backstage talent and onstage actors.
“I think the biggest challenge for any show is executing a vision,” the Portsmouth resident said. “And making sure I can be a good leader, communicate efficiently and have everyone — cast, crew, audiences — all leaving the show feeling some kind of impact.”
She said that in coming weeks she will be reviewing the script and the logistical challenges, so she is comfortable with the direction she wants to take.
John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse, said having worked with Herman in the past, he already news she is an excellent collaborator and director.
“Her shows have an aesthetic that is all her own — whimsical and strong,” Moynihan said. “As both a director and choreographer, she brings a cohesiveness to the acting and dancing that is awe-inspiring. She knows where to meet actors where they are and elevates their abilities — creating a beautiful picture on the stage.”
“Pippin” is based on the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player, determined to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince on a search for meaning and significance. Pippin is the son of Charlemagne. They are characters derived from two real-life individuals of the Middle Ages, though the plot is fictional.
Casting is expected to begin in late February. The show offers singing, dancing and numerous bursts of energy from actors.
“We will pay our actors $300 per show week,” Moynihan said.
About naming a director early in the process, Moynihan said for a musical to be executed properly, and at the level the Firehouse is moving toward, it takes nearly a year to create.
“By naming the team early on, we can begin the process of envisioning the show well in advance. While we won’t hold auditions until the end of February, the design process will be well on its way. This includes costume design, set design, prop design, sound design, and light design,” he said.
“One of the more strenuous processes is pricing out the set and ensuring that we can create the world of the play while keeping within the allocated budget. There is a lot of give and take between designers and artistic team members to keep costs reasonable while creating a high-quality product,” Moynihan added.
