FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (September 9, 2021) - Newburyport, MA – Firehouse Center for the Arts is proud to announce their 2021-2022 Theatrical Season, with a full lineup of Mainstage programming kicking off this November.
The Mainstage Season will feature five full-scale performances: Rumors by Neil Simon (November 5-21, 2021), next to normal (February 11-20, 2022), The Revolutionists (March 11-27, 2022), The Producers (June 10-July 17, 2022), and Once (August 5-September 4, 2022).
“We are so excited to announce our 2021-2022 season and welcome the community back into the theatre with a lineup of shows that reflect the heightened emotion of the 18 months, celebrate our ability to persevere, and a reminder to have humor through it all,” said John Moynihan, Executive Director of the Firehouse Center for the Arts. “This upcoming season marks 30 years of providing live entertainment to our North Shore community. It is because of this community that we are still here. The support over the past 30 years, and the last 18 months in particular, has been overwhelming. We look forward to celebrating with performances that center on hope, human connection, and the personal experience that you only get with live theatre.”
The Firehouse 2021-2022 Mainstage Season includes:
Rumors by Neil Simon (November 5-21, 2021) is a two-act comedy about a dinner party gone topsy-turvy in one of Simon’s most celebrated comedies. Rumors, which Simon called a "comedic farce," follows a group of New York socialites attending a 10th anniversary party as they hilariously try to conceal a scandal from the police and the media.
next to normal (February 11-20, 2022) is a 2009 Tony Award winning American rock musical about a mother who struggles with worsening bipolar disorder and the effects that managing her illness has on her family.
The Revolutionists (March 11-27, 2022) is a comedy that takes place during the Reign of Terror in Paris, France, 1793, featuring former queen Marie Antoinette, assassin Charlotte Corday, playwright Olympe de Gouges, and Caribbean spy Marianne Angelle. These four women conspire, plot murder, and resist insanity, before each of them loses their heads, in this fantastical comedy that also touches on feminism, legacy and standing up for one’s beliefs.
The Producers (June 10 - July 17, 2022) – adapted from Mel Brooks's 1967 film of the same name – is a laugh-out-loud, outrageous, crowd-pleasing farce that has been a smash hit since its 2001 debut. A musical about two theatrical producers who scheme to get rich by fraudulently overselling interests in a sure-fire flop, until the show unexpectedly turns out to be successful.
Once (August 5 -September 4, 2022) is an emotionally captivating musical based on the 2007 film of the same name, and the only show to have music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award. Once centers on an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant who are drawn together by their shared love of music, and includes the Academy Award-winning song, "Falling Slowly."
Tickets for the new season go on sale to members on Monday, September 13 and to the General Public on Thursday, September 16. The recently dedicated Peter G. Kelly Memorial Box Office is open Thursdays through Sundays from 12-5pm. Single ticket prices range from $30-$40 and can be purchased online or by visiting the Box Office. Follow the Firehouse on Facebook and Instagram @firehousecenter, and regularly check www.firehouse.org for announcements and more information on other programming, events and performances.
For the safety of the audience, volunteers, and performers, the Firehouse has implemented updated protocols for all patrons attending indoor performances. Masks are required at all times for all patrons regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces. Please see the Firehouse’s full COVID protocols for more information.
Firehouse Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization located on the waterfront at Market Square in Newburyport, MA, home to the Institution for Savings Mainstage in the 191-seat Arakelian Theater and Institution for Savings Gallery. The Firehouse offers live theater, film, dance, music, youth programming, arts education, our acclaimed New Works Festival, and a rotating art gallery that exhibits works by local and international artists. Go to www.firehouse.org to learn more.
