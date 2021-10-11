NEWBURYPORT — Jane Merrow of First Parish Newbury Food Pantry will speak about food insecurity in the area Oct. 20 at noon at the Newburyport Senior Community Center.
Merrow will also discuss the food pantry’s role addressing this problem. The event is sponsored by Greater Newburyport Village as part of its Community Day Presentation Series. Masks are required.
In conjunction with this Village Talk, a food drive is being held at the Senior Community Center from Oct. 18-22. People are asked to bring food and other needed items to the marked bins during center hours.
Items most in need include pasta/rice side dishes (such as Knorr products), hearty soups (Progresso, Campbell), heat-and-serve meals such as beef stew or chili in cans or pouches, gluten-free products, toilet paper, dish soap and personal care items.
The food pantry is an all-volunteer organization based at First Parish Church on High Road in Newbury. It is visited by about 200 people each week and makes more than 100 home deliveries. The food pantry relies on donations and grants, and purchases much of its food from the Greater Boston Food Bank. For more on the food pantry, visit www.newburyfoodpantry.org.
For more on Greater Newburyport Village, go to www.greaternewburyportvillage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.