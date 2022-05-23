SALISBURY — He may not have won his latest bid for reelection, but former Selectman Freeman Condon has left a lasting footprint on the town.
Condon lost his bid for a fourth, three-year term on May 10, the town election. His consecutive streak as a selectman ended when he finished third in a three-way race for two seats. Condon received 441 votes compared to incumbent Selectman Ronalee Ray Parrot, who was reelected with 859 votes. Michael Colburn received the most votes in his first bid for selectman, capturing 969 votes.
The 68-year-old Condon congratulated both selectmen and commended them for their willingness to serve. He also thanked the people of Salisbury for the faith they placed in him over the years and said he has had a satisfying run on the Board of Selectmen.
“I clearly understand that people don’t agree with me on every issue and, when we disagree, they get disappointed. But I hope they’ve never been disappointed in my efforts, or my integrity. My only goal was to try to leave the town a little bit better than I found it,” he said.
Decades of service
Public service is about giving back to the community, said Condon, who served as a selectman from 2013-22, and earlier on the same board, from 1992-2001, for a combined 18 years of service.
The former Beach Plum Farms and Beach Plum Too owner also served on the Planning Board, the Economic Development Commission, the Ring’s Island Water District Merger Committee, the Lafayette Road Sewer Extension Committee, the Library and Police Station Building Committees.
He most recently sat on the Fire Victims Relief Fund Committee, which assisted 36 people displaced by a nine-alarm blaze on Central Avenue in January, along with fellow Selectman Wilma McDonald and Council on Aging Director Elizabeth Pettis.
“I’m just part of a group of people that has strived to make some positive changes here,” he said. “This town and this community has been extremely kind to me and they have been extremely generous to me. They supported my business for 40 years and public service is a way to pitch in and do a little heavy lifting and trying, when you can, to make a difference, even if it is a small one.”
Charter Commission
Condon said it was his service on the town’s Charter Commission which established a town manager form of government in the late 1980s, early 1990s, that he is perhaps the proudest of.
“It would be inconceivable to try to run what is essentially a $30 million corporation the way that it used to be run, where you had a Selectmen’s meeting every other week for an hour or two. But we worked very, very hard on it and it passed, overwhelmingly,” he said.
Family ties
The Newburyport native moved to Salisbury with his wife Maureen in 1984. He said the town has some of the nicest beach he has ever seen, with a magnificent river and a “gem” in the Salisbury Beach State Reservation.
The Condons raised a daughter, Madison (who now teaches law at Boston University) and a son, Freeman Jr. (a doctor and U.S. Army captain) in Salisbury.
“More than anything, this town is about its people,” he said. “They are down to Earth, hard-working, kind, and there are some tremendous friendships here. The town of Salisbury means a great deal to me. I wanted to live in a town that my kids would be proud of, and they are.”
Forest Road
Condon and his wife have entered into an $800,000 purchase and sales agreement with real estate developer Steve Paquette to sell their 28-acre property at 6 Forest Road, where the developer plans to build a 56-unit condominium complex.
The Zoning Board of Appeals approved the project last summer, but the decision is currently being appealed in Essex Superior Court and Condon said he believes the project had a negative effect on his reelection campaign in 2022.
“It’s frustrating because there is a lot of misinformation out there about it. That is in the past and I am not going to dwell on that. But it certainly had an impact,” he said.
Condon also said he was disappointed with what he saw as negative campaigning against his candidacy by some residents on social media.
“I’ve never run into that type of negativity before. That was a bit disconcerting and unnecessary and the town could have done without it,” he said.
Although he said “you never say never” when asked if he might run for public office again, Condon added that now is the time for a new generation to serve the town.
“I was excited to see new people involved in voting, I think that is good for the town,” he said. “I’ve got plenty to do and I certainly won’t be bored.”
Friendly rivals
Selectman Chuck Takesian got to know Condon when they were both running for seats on the board in 1992.
Although Takesian is a “card-carrying“ Republican and Condon a Democrat, the two served on the Board of Selectmen for many years together and always managed to keep any disagreements they might have had civil. Selectmen serve in a nonpartisan capacity.
“Freeman has a great sense of humor and he’s a pleasure to be around,” Takesian said. “He can make you laugh and has a lot of friends, so I was kind of surprised with the election results.”
Takesian congratulated Ray-Parrott and Colburn on their electoral victories after the election. Takesian said Condon has defended him on the board on a number of occasions and he will miss his good friend.
“We voted against each other a few times but, you walk out of there and it is what it is,” he said.
Moving forward
Town Manager Neil Harrington wished Condon well in an email and said the former selectman should be proud of his many years of service to the town.
Harrington added he would not be surprised if Condon continues to volunteer his services in one capacity or another.
“In my opinion, he served as a selectman with distinction, contributing countless hours behind the scenes, helping with various projects, all for the betterment of the town. I enjoyed working with him and will miss his counsel and his sardonic wit,” he said.
Although Harrington did not want to hazard a guess on what Salisbury may look like five years from now, Condon said he will always remain bullish on the town’s future.
“Salisbury is a very attractive place to live and I think it is going to thrive. The beach will reinvent itself and we will get more year-round activities, which is the only way to make it viable. We’re never going backwards, we’re just going to continue to move forward,” Condon said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
