SALISBURY – To celebrate National Carousel Day, and the ongoing construction of the new Salisbury Historic Carousel Pavilion, the Salisbury Beach Partnership is offering free rides on its merry-go-round at the beach center Saturday, July 23, from 5 to 10 p.m.
While rides will be free that evening, donations to the Campaign for the Historic Carousel are encouraged.
Saturday’s celebration highlights the partnership’s longtime effort to return a vintage carousel to the beach attractions, years after the popular Broadway Flying Horses ride was sold and removed in the 1970s. The organization launched the Campaign for the Historic Carousel in 2019 with the goal of raising $4.2 million to purchase a 1909 hand-carved Looff-Mangels carousel and build a year-round octagonal pavilion for its new home. Thanks to private donors, the partnership has raised $2.2 million to begin the project, with expanded fundraising efforts now underway to reach the campaign goal.
National Carousel Day commemorates the first U.S. patent issued in 1871 for the modern carousel and is an ideal opportunity “to shine a spotlight on these beautiful, historical creations,” according to Bette Largent, president of the National Carousel Association.
Visitors interested in learning more about the fundraising effort can stop by the carousel information table on Saturday. Tax-deductible gifts to the project may be made by visiting the Salisbury Beach Partnership website at www.MySalisburyBeach.com.
