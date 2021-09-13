NEWBURYPORT — A local art gallery owner is running a silent auction through Sept. 30 to raise money for the Reid Landry Garrant Foundation in honor of Leukemia Awareness Month.
The Reid Landry Garrant Foundation was created in 2018 just a few short months after Reid — a 2014 graduate of Pentucket Regional High School who went on to play football for the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth — died from acute promyelocytic leukemia.
Gretchen DesAutels, owner of A Pleasant Shoppe at 57 Pleasant St., met Paula Garrant, Reid’s mother, through a business networking group.
DesAutels learned recently that the North Andover-based nonprofit, which seeks to raise awareness and funding for acute leukemia and other blood cancers, wasn’t raising as much money as it usually does due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its related shutdowns.
Immediately, DesAutels said she started thinking about how she could help.
Between her gallery in Newburyport and its second location at 79 Congress St. in Portsmouth, DesAutels works with and displays the art of 130 local artists.
She emailed all of them about her interest in a silent auction.
“’Who is with me?’” she said she asked. “And the response was overwhelming.”
The artists from the two galleries donated $9,037 — $3,560 in Newburyport and $5,477 in Portsmouth — worth of art.
The pieces range from fibers to fine art. The inventory includes watercolor and oil paintings, jewelry, shawls and scarves, pottery and sea glass mosaics.
About half of the artists donated work, while others made financial contributions directly to the foundation, she said.
“We wanted to try to do something to give back to the community,” DesAutels explained.
All proceeds from the two silent auctions will go to the Reid Landry Garrant Foundation. The silent auctions will continue until each gallery closes Sept. 30.
In October, DesAutels will notify winners by phone. When they come by the gallery to pick up their item, they will be able to write out a check directly to the Reid Landry Garrant Foundation.
“We just really felt compelled to help,” DesAutels said.
For more information on A Pleasant Shoppe, visit https://www.facebook.com/A-Pleasant-Shoppe-LLC-103046411326850.
